Ducks Center Named Second Star of Week
The Anaheim Ducks have built up quite the wealth of young talent over the past several years, and while they're largely still waiting for their efforts to bear fruit, there are glimpses of a brighter future to come.
For instance, Mason McTavish, who turns 22 on Thursday has emerged as a solid player for the young Ducks, but has shown star potential recently.
The former No. 3 overall pick has scored five goals in his past three games, including back-to-back two-goal performances. He scored once in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, then scored twice each in a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday and in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. In the process, he became the first Ducks player with consecutive multi-goal games since Trevor Zegras in November of 2021.
Additionally, McTavish earned the honor of the NHL's second star of the week, marking the second time he's been one of the three stars (he was the third star of the week ending on Nov. 5, 2023).
McTavish still clearly has room to grow as a player, as he has 112 points (49 goals, 63 assists) in 196 NHL games. He's also a -43 for his career, but that's mostly due to Anaheim's struggles over the past several years rather than his faults.
That said, this week showed his potential in the league, and he'll look to build on it going forward.
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Utah Hockey Club forward Barrett Hayton were named the first and third stars of the week, respectively.
