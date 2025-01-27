Utah Hockey Club Forward Named Third Star of Week
The Utah Hockey Club has been enjoying their first season away from Arizona and playing with in a much less stressful environment. Just a handful of points out of a playoff spot, Utah has seen a few key faces produce at high levels all season long.
Barrett Hayton has been an important player for Utah with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 total points in 49 games this season. This past week was particularly strong for Hayton, however, as the NHL named him their third star of the week.
Despite Utah going 2-2-0 on the week, Hayton put up four goals and two assists for six total points and was credited with the game-winning goals in each of their victories.
Hayton and Utah started the week against the best team in the Western Conference, the Winnipeg Jets. Utah was all over the Jets and superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the back half of the game.
Utah went up 4-0 a little over eight minutes into the third period with Hayton collecting a goal and two assists in that time. Utah went on to win 5-2, with Hayton’s goal counting as the game-winner.
A few days later, Utah took on another one of the top teams in the West, the Minnesota Wild. Hayton bookended the scoring in a 4-0 shutout win.
Utah would lose their next two games, including a rematch with the Jets but Hayton managed to pick up his 12th goal of the season against Hellebuyck. Following their 5-2 loss to the Jets, Hayton was held from the scoresheet as Utah went on to lose 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators.
It wasn’t a perfect week for Hayton or the Utah Hockey Club, but the NHL saw the great work and timely performances from Hayton as enough reason to award him third star of the week.
The NHL also recognized Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak as the first star and Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish as the second star.
