Penguins Put Ball in Sidney Crosby's Court
Sidney Crosby has been eligible for a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Penguins since free agency opened over two months ago. It’s an easy argument that Crosby is one of the greatest players of all time, so why have the Penguins been so slow in signing him to a new deal?
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Penguins aren’t pressuring Crosby to sign as soon as possible. Crosby still has a year left on his contract and wants to stay in Pittsburgh, both sides might agree it’s perfectly fine to be patient.
“I think the Penguins are like, ‘this is Sidney Crosby,’” Friedman said. “’He has the right to make the decision as he sees fit,’ and they are not pressuring him.”
Friedman believes that negotiations aren’t the hold up between the Penguins and Crosby, adding that the Penguins have likely made multiple offers.
“I think they’ve made him a bunch of different offers,” Friedman said. “I think they’ve got multiple term offers.”
The Penguins are letting the ball stay in Crosby’s court and allowing him to decide what he wants to do.
Even at 36 years old, Crosby showed he’s still at the top of his game and will look to continue his Hall of Fame pace at 37. As long as Crosby feels he can keep performing, the Penguins are happy to have him.
Friedman does believe, however, that no matter the term Crosby signs for, the dollar amount will feature an 87 somewhere.
“The only thing I think about these offers is that they’ve got an 87 in there somewhere.”
Crosby has been making $8.7 million annually since 2008 and there is no doubt his superstitions will keep an 87 somewhere on the price tag.
Friedman went on to add that Crosby is heading to the NHL’s media tour soon and may try and sign a new deal before then so he doesn’t have to answer non-stop questions about his contract status.
Penguins fans have had numerous due dates for Crosby’s extension, and a new one just might be before the start of the media tour in Las Vegas.
