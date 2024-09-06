Report: Jeremy Swayman Turned Down Bruins Offer
Fans of the Boston Bruins have been patiently waiting for the announcement of a new contract for expected starting goalie Jeremy Swayman. Informal skates have started with Bruins players, yet Swayman is still without a deal.
The Bruins and Swayman have been negotiating all off season with neither side willing to budge on what they feel is the right deal. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Bruins had a long-term deal on the table, but Swayman never signed on the dotted line.
“I do believe at some point there was an eight-year deal on the table,” Friedman said. “But it was in the sixes. I don’t think at any point here anyone’s ever been close.”
Eight years might be exactly what both sides are looking for in terms of length on a new contract, but that dollar amount is nowhere near what Swayman has been looking for.
Reports have indicated that Swayman has asked for as much as $10 million annually, but Friedman has also been told the contract signed to Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is closer to what Swatman is looking for.
For reference, the Bruins signed McAvoy to an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million annually.
Swayman wants his money, and rightfully so. The Bruins showed they are committed to him as the full-time starting goalie when they traded away Linus Ullmark over the offseason. For the first time in his career, Swayman is expected to carry the load for the Bruins.
Friedman also says it’s that inexperience as a full-time starter that is giving the Bruins pause. They don’t have a lack of faith in Swayman, but they’ve never seen him take on such a role.
The Bruins have $8.6 million in cap space remaining and a ticking clock. Training camps are fast approaching and Swayman will need a contract to play for the Bruins.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!