Penguins' Star Predicted to Have Monster Season
One of the biggest stories to follow this offseason has been the contract negotiations between the Pittsburgh Penguins and their captain, Sidney Crosby. Despite no extension being signed late into the Summer, Crosby still has a year left on his current deal and is expected to have another huge season.
2024-25 will be Crosby’s 20th season in the NHL and the Penguins captain isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. According to ESPN’s fantasy hockey projections, Crosby will not only be a top player but will build on what was already as solid 2023-24.
ESPN ranks Crosby 15th in the NHL and projects 37 goals, 61 assists, and 98 points in all 82 games played. He’s 37 years old, yet should be one of the league’s top players.
“Common sense suggests Crosby will slow down at some point, but then again, maybe not,” ESPN wrote. “He finished last season with 94 points in 82 games, the 19th straight season in which he averaged at least a point per game.”
98 points would secure multiple achievements to set Crosby apart in NHL history. First, it would be his 20th straight point-per-game season, surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.
Crosby already sits 10th all-time in scoring with 1,596, so adding 98 points would push him to 1,694 and well past Joe Sakic (1,641) for ninth all-time.
Despite being an all-time great, Crosby has never been known for his goal-scoring ability. He’s currently eight shy of 600 in his career and if he reaches his projection of 37, he’ll climb to 16th on the all-time goals list.
The core of the Penguins may be aging out, but Crosby is doing everything he can to remain at the top of his game.
“Pittsburgh's aging core is not something you want to bet on from a fantasy standpoint, but that doesn't apply to Crosby,” ESPN said. “The 37-year-old future first-ballot Hall of Famer isn't a fantasy league-winner at this stage of his career, but good luck finding a steadier option in all formats.”
2024-25 can be another historic one for Crosby, but the numbers won’t matter much to him. He’ll be focused on winning hockey games and doing whatever it takes to again win the Stanley Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!