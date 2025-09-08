Players Vote Lightning Goalie Hardest to Score On
As one of the NHL's best teams over the past decade, the Tampa Bay Lightning have had a number of great players suit up for them recently.
However, their success wouldn't be possible without the big man — or rather, the "Big Cat" — in net.
Andrei Vasilevskiy has been dominant throughout much of Tampa Bay's current run of success, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19 and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021. The latter award is especially noteworthy, as the Russian netminder finished the postseason with a .937 save percentage and closed all four series with a shutout to help the Lightning win their second-straight Stanley Cup.
Even last year, after it looked like he was starting to fall off in 2023-24, Vasilevskiy had a .921 save percentage and 2.18 goals against average to finish second in Vezina Trophy voting.
though he didn't win the Vezina, Vasilevskiy received another honor that might be even more impressive. NHL.com surveyed 42 skaters around the league on who they believe to be the hardest goalie to score against, and 16 of them picked Vasilevskiy, more than any other goalie.
"I am glad he's on my team," said Lightning forward Jake Guentzel, who scored just four goals on 39 shots in 10 games against his teammate. "He's huge. Moves so well, so agile and he is fast side to side."
It's not just teammates that feel that way, though. Washington Capitals forward tom Wilson, who has just one goal on 33 shots against Vasilevskiy in 20 games, also had high praise for the star goalie.
"He's dynamic, he moves well, he reads the puck well," Wilson said. "Nothing really gets through him by accident, he's just very good positionally."
"He's kind of been the benchmark for goalies the last eight, nine, 10 years probably."
San Jose Sharks forward Alex Wennberg, who has enjoyed considerable success against Vasilevskiy with seven goals on 29 shots in 20 games, still has that level respect for his former rival.
"I've been playing against him for several years and I think he's just a remarkable goalie," Wennberg said. "The ability, the flexibility, the way he reads the game, I think every time you face him, you're up for a challenge. He's one of the best, for sure."
Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, who has won the Vezina in each of the past two seasons, received nine votes, while Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers received seven. Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers received six votes, fitting for a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion.
Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars received two votes, while Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Thatcher Demko of the Vanocouver Canucks each received one.
