Lightning Goalie Makes History in Milestone Win
The Tampa Bay Lightning did something only one other team has done so far this season, and that’s beat the Winnipeg Jets. While the Lightning handed the Jets their second loss of the season, their superstar goalie made history while reaching a huge milestone.
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy not only notched his 300th career win, but became the fastest goalie in NHL history to hit that mark. It took Vasilevskiy 490 games played to hit the mark, beating the previous record-holder by a wide margin.
Hall of Famer Jacques Plante held the previous mark with 300 wins in 528 games played. Vasilevskiy not only beat the mark, he did it with some time to spare.
With his 300th win, Vasilevskiy now holds a record of 300-148-31, and entered the contest against the Jets with a career .917 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average. He made 23 saves on 24 total shots in the milestone-clinching game.
The Jets lone goal against the Lightning came from captain Adam Lowry in the second period.
In his 11th NHL season, Vasilevskiy is still one of the top goalies in the NHL. He’s a five-time All-Star, has led the league in wins five times, and a two-time Stanley Cup champion. He took home the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie in 2019 and has been named a finalist on three other occasions.
Through 13 games of the 2024-25 season, Vasilevskiy holds seven of the Lightning’s eight wins. With a 7-5-1 record, Vasilevskiy is setting up the Lightning nicely for when things get tight and the playoff race heats up.
When it’s all said and done, Vasilevskiy will most certainly be a Hall of Famer, but there is no telling how far his legacy can grow. He’s only 30 years old with plenty of hockey left ahead of him.
