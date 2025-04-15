Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Disrespected in Player Poll
Connor Hellebuyck, who has by far been the best player on the Winnipeg Jets roster this season, is a runaway leader in the Vezina Trophy race and should be in consideration for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP. If you ask members of the NHLPA, however, the superstar Jets netminder is not the best goalie in the league.
In the annual NHLPA Player Poll, Hellebuyck received 15.57% of the votes for “Best Overall Goalie,” placing him third in the league.
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished first with 31.13% of the vote and New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin finished third with 23.58%. 636 players cast a vote for the NHL’s best goalie.
Vasilevskiy and Shesterkin are no doubt two of the best netminders the game has seen in a long time, but Hellebuyck is doing something the NHL hasn’t seen in nearly two decades. Hellebuyck is on the verge of his second straight Vezina Trophy, and the third of his career.
Sure, he hasn’t officially won the Vezina yet, but Hellebuyck is leading the league in most goalie stats, and it’s not even close.
In 62 games played, Hellebuyck has a 46-12-3 record, with eight shutouts, a .924 save percentage, and 2.02 goals against average.
Hellebuyck leads the league in wins, shutouts, save percentage, and is among the leaders for the best goals against average.
Vasilevskiy is putting together a solid season with a 37-20-5 record, but it’s nowhere near the kind of work Hellebuyck is putting in.
Vasilevskiy does have the advantage of playoff success with two Stanley Cup championships and a Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Hellebuyck has made it out of the first round just twice in his whole career.
This season does feel different for the Jets, and a lot of that is thanks to Hellebuyck’s mastery in net. No goalie has won the Vezina in back-to-back years since Martin Brodeur in 2007 and 2008.
The Rangers have been a disappointment all season long and Shesterkin is doing everything he can, but it’s not enough. In 60 games this year, Shesterkin has a 26-29-5 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average.
Vasilevskiy and Shesterkin are great goalies and deserve substantial attention, but Hellebuyck is doing something truly special with the Jets. Goalies don’t typically win the Vezina in back-to-back seasons, and it’s even more rare they are considered for the Hart Trophy.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!