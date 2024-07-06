Analyst Argues Sidney Crosby's Future With Penguins
For nearly a week, Sidney Crosby has been eligible for a contract extension that could potentially keep him a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins for life. However, with the pen yet to meet the paper, the ongoing negotiations have kept reporters and analysts talking about Crosby’s future, whether he stays in Pittsburgh or goes elsewhere.
TSN’s Bryan Hayes has been begging Crosby to leave the Penguins since the middle of the 2023-24 season, and he continues to hold that belief. One of Hayes’ peers, however, still feels an entirely different way.
Former NHL defenseman and brief teammate of Crosby’s, Frank Corrado, believes it’s better for Crosby’s legacy to remain in Pittsburgh.
“The better legacy move for Sidney Crosby is to be a Penguin for life,” Corrado said on TSN. “Follow in the footsteps of his mentor Mario Lemieux.”
Since being drafted in 1984, Lemieux has never wavered from the Penguins organization. Although the relationship has had ups and downs, Lemieux still calls Pittsburgh home and has a stake in the Penguins franchise.
Corrado continued to discuss how Crosby taking after Lemieux will do much more for his legacy than leave for more Stanley Cup rings.
“At some point, if Sidney Crosby’s legacy goes from winning Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh to eventually maybe passing the torch to the next version of Mario and Sid, whoever that may be,” Corrado said. “That would be way more substantial for Sidney Crosby’s legacy.”
Crosby is about to enter his 20th season in the NHL, and is already among an elite group of players who have played that long with just one team.
“Sidney Crosby should be like Mario Lemieux, should be like Nicklas Lidstrom,” Corrado said. “And play his whole career with the team that drafted him.”
Penguins fans know it’s just a matter of time before Crosby signs his new deal, once and for all, to silence those who have doubts.