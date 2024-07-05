14 NHL Players Elect Salary Arbitration
With free agency in full swing and key players without contracts, the NHLPA has announced that 14 players have elected salary arbitration. Among the names seeking arbitration are Jet Greaves of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Joe Veleno of the Detroit Red Wings, and Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Two more Blue Jackets players, including Jake Christiansen and Kirill Marchenko, will join Greaves in the arbitration line. Jack Drury is the only other member of the Hurricanes heading to arbitration with Necas.
A pair of Buffalo Sabres, including goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and forward Beck Malenstyn, are seeking an arbitrator.
Rounding out the list is Connor Dewar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ty Emerson (San Jose Sharks), Ryan Lindgren (New York Rangers), J.J. Moser (Tampa Bay Lightning), Spencer Stastney (Nashville Predators), and Oliver Wahlstrom (New York Islanders).
When a player or team files for arbitration, they seek a third party to determine the salary on an upcoming contract. This only happens with specific restricted free agents if they meet a certain criterion.
According to the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, those criteria depend on when the player signed their first professional contract and professional experience. If a player signed between the ages of 18-20 and has four years of professional experience, they are eligible for arbitration. Signing at age 21 and having three years of professional experience allows them eligibility. 22-23 need two years of professional experience. And 24 and older, with just one year of professional experience.
An arbitration also opens when the player and team cannot agree on a new contract. That is when the third-party voice becomes involved.
The next steps are for teams and players to agree to terms of a new contract before a certain date, or hold an arbitration hearing on said date. Those dates will be between July 20 and August 4.
