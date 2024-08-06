Analyst Slams Penguins After Stale Offseason
The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t want to say they’re in a rebuild, but everyone knows they are closing in on some massive changes to the lineup. Until the core players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are no longer wearing black and gold, the Penguins will be looking to compete for the Stanley Cup.
After missing two straight postseasons, the Penguins are looking to improve for the 2024-25 season. One analyst, however, says they haven’t done anything to look like a stronger team.
TSN’s Bryan Hayes believes the Penguins failed to get better through the offseason.
“They haven’t been good enough the last couple of years,” Hayes said. “They were old and slow… The preeminent move was acquiring Kevin Hayes. He’s not young, he’s not fast.”
Acquired from the St. Louis Blues, the Penguins are looking to Kevin Hayes as a fresh center option who can bring his playmaking and open up some offense in the bottom six.
Outside of that addition, the Penguins haven’t made any splash moves or signings to improve key areas of their roster.
“They’re coming back with the same goaltending tandem,” Hayes said. “Their defense doesn’t have much depth… It feels like, to me, they’re just going to let this ride out.”
Hayes believes that Penguins stars like Crosby and Malkin can put the organization on their backs and carry them into the postseason for possibly one more run.
“They're just hoping Sid can find a way to drag them to the playoffs,” Hayes said. “Malkin stays healthy and drags them to the playoffs. Erik Karlsson finds another miraculous 100-point season like he had a couple of years ago. And the goalies stay healthy and stand on their heads.”
Malkin’s health has usually been something to keep an eye on, but he’s played all 82 games in each of the last two seasons.
The Penguins are running back with Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic between the pipes, but they can be a top duo when they are at their best. They just need to find consistency.
“It feels stale,” Hayes said. “It didn’t get fresh over the offseason.”
