NHL: One Move Each Pacific Team Must Make
The offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as NHL teams go quiet and enjoy much-needed rest. Teams are mostly done dealing with free agents, trades, or contracts and are looking forward to the 2024-25 season. With that in mind, what is one move or direction each team in the Pacific Division needs to take?
Anaheim Ducks
Goaltender John Gibson seems to catch trade rumors every year, but nothing has forced the Anaheim Ducks’ hand. The upcoming 2024-25 season already seems like another losing year, so why not shift the trade focus to one of the biggest names possible on the market?
Superstar forward Trevor Zegras can help any number of teams offensively. The issue for the Ducks is that they don’t appear to be committed to him one way or the other. They’ll need to decide if Zegras is a centerpiece of their future.
Calgary Flames
Ever since trading for Jonathan Huberdeau and signing him to an eight-year deal worth $10.5 million annually, the Calgary Flames have not seen the best out of Jonathan Huberdeau. The direction of the Flames seems unclear at the moment, but they’ll need Huberdeau to return to Florida Panthers form if they have any chance of success.
Huberdeau’s contract is up there as one of the most immovable objects in the league. It’s bloated, and the player has come nowhere near worth the price. The 31-year-old forward went from 115 points to 55 immediately after putting pen to paper.
Edmonton Oilers
What else is left for the Edmonton Oilers to do except win a fourth game in the Stanley Cup Final? They were so close to making history by roaring back from a 3-0 series deficit but lost by just a single goal in the deciding seventh game.
The Oilers improved their roster through trades and free agency, making them a stronger team with Cup ambitions. The only thing the Oilers need to do is stay the course and let their superstars do their thing. If they can find their way back to the Stanley Cup Final, you may as well start printing their names on the trophy because that will be one determined group.
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings are in a weird position. They’re full of youthful buzz that can build a true contender in the future and core veteran players looking for one last run. Can the aging veterans lead the way back to the top? Can the youngsters help build a winner before hitting their prime?
It’s time for the Kings to push all their chips to the middle of the table and go all in. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty aren’t getting any younger and deserve one last chance at glory.
San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks aren’t going to be good in 2024-25, but it could be the start of something special. 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith are expected to play on the NHL roster this year.
All the Sharks need to do is keep their future superstars healthy and watch as they get their feet wet in the NHL. In a few years, they should be some of the sport's biggest names.
Seattle Kraken
With Dan Bylsma as their new head coach, the Seattle Kraken should see a good number of players graduate from the American Hockey League to the NHL roster. Shane Wright should be among those moving up, and this is his year to finally break through.
The Kraken need to let Wright finally start molding into a proper NHL star and watch him become a difference-maker. The expectations for him are large, but he is putting in the work to reach those goals.
Vancouver Canucks
Coming off of a vastly improved season, the Vancouver Canucks don’t have to do much more than stay the course. They led the Pacific last season, saw head coach Rick Tocchet win the Jack Adams Award, and captain Quinn Hughes won the Norris Trophy.
The Canucks are only going to get better in 2024-25, meaning they should be one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. If Thatcher Demko can stay healthy, they can arguably be the team to beat in the West.
Vegas Golden Knights
It might be time for the Vegas Golden Knights to lose another original member. Defenseman Shea Theodore has been on the trade block since the end of the 2023-24 season, and it seems like the right move for the team.
Heading into the final year of his contract, the Golden Knights not only need the extra cap space but could get a good return for Theodore. They may not be contenders for a championship in 2024-25, but with a few trades and positive progression from key prospects, they should have no problem competing again soon.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!