Predators Lose Top Defenseman in Mock Expansion Draft
Dante Fabbro has been a fixture on the Nashville Predators' since the team drafted him in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft. Over that time, he has become a solid middle pairing defender, capable of playing 18 or more minutes per night. He may not be the top pairing defenseman that the Predators envisioned, but he's a dependable NHL blueliner.
The Predators signed a group of expensive free agents this offseason, signifying the organization's step towards the Stanley Cup. One of those signings was Brady Skjei, who figures to play a prominent role with the Preds for the forseeable future. That could push Fabbro out of a job before too long.
It could also make him a potential option for any future NHL franchise to snag during an expansion draft. With the NHL hopeful that an organization will return to Arizona one day, there will hopefully be another expansion draft in the near future. Adam Gretz from Bleacher Report discussed what the next expansion draft could look like and pegged Fabbro as the selection from Nashville.
"While he has been a solid depth piece he has not been so good that the Predators would feel forced into protecting him," he wrote. "Especially with the list of players ahead of him on the depth chart that would need to be protected, either due to contract situations or their importance to the team. Still, Fabbro would be a good bottom-pairing defenseman to stash on my roster, and like so many others, is a pending free agent after the season."
The 26 year old defender would certainly enhance any third pairing in the NHL. He's played 309 career games, scoring 16 goals and 72 points in that span. His best offensive season came in 2021-2022, when he contributed 21 assists and scored 24 points over 66 games.
Where Fabbro excels though is being a two-way defender. He can play on your penalty killing unit and against a team's second best offensive line dependably. He's also blocked 88 shots or more over the last three seasons, and that is despite missing 27 games last year due to injury.
While there aren't any plans for NHL action to return to Arizona immediately, there seems to be continued hope that it will happen. When it does, Dante Fabbro could be an option to join them in the next expansion draft.
