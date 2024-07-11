Analyst Suggests Sidney Crosby Changes Approach With Penguins
Recent reports have indicated that the Pittsburgh Penguins are closing in on a contract extension with long-time captain Sidney Crosby. A new deal in Pittsburgh likely means Crosby is set to be a Penguin for life, despite reporters looking for a change of scenery.
TSN’s Brian Hayes was among the most vocal voices begging Crosby to leave the Penguins, preferably for a Canadian market. Hayes made it known on numerous occasions he wanted to see Crosby chase more Stanley Cups with better teams outside of the Penguins.
With Crosby’s extension in Pittsburgh right around the corner, Hayes has had to change his tune on the situation.
“It’s about individual success now,” Hayes said. “He’s chasing down Mario Lemieux in terms of all the team records.”
The Penguins may not have what it takes to win another Stanley Cup, but Crosby can continue to set himself apart as one of the best players of all time.
About to enter his 20th season in the NHL, Crosby already holds the Penguins record for games played with 1,272, but is closing in on some of Lemieux’s records. Outside of games played, Crosby is already second in Penguins history in goals (592), assists (1,004), and points (1,596).
Lemieux finished his career with 690 goals, 1,033 assists, and 1,724 points in just 915 games.
Crosby should have no problem reaching the assist mark in the 2024-25 season but still has some work to do to reach the other milestones.
Rumors have swirled that Crosby could land a three-year extension in Pittsburgh, giving him four more years to climb the all-time ladders. Hayes believes that kind of time could allow Crosby to chase even more significant milestones.
“If he really gets hot and stays healthy,” Hayes said. “Maybe he can chase [Jaromir] Jagr down. Maybe he can become second all-time in points. Which would be an incredible individual achievement.”
Jagr played 1,733 games in the NHL and finished his career with 1,921 total points. Only Wayne Gretzky has more in their career. Believe it or not, Crosby is in an excellent position to eclipse Jagr in scoring.
Sitting 325 points back of Jagr, Crosby would need to average 81.25 points each year for four years. In his first 19, Crosby has never dropped below a point-per-game pace. With 82 games in a season, all Crosby needs to do is stay on track as a point-per-game player to finish his career, and he’ll retire as the NHL’s second-all-time leading scorer.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!