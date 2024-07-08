Report: Penguins Nearing Contract Extension With Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby has been eligible for a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins for a whole week, and it may soon be time to put pen to paper. Despite numerous analysts looking for ways to get Crosby out of Pittsburgh, he is ready to sign on the dotted line and become a Penguin for life.
According to Rob Rossi of the Athletic, a deal between Crosby and the Penguins should be signed soon.
“Multiple team and league sources briefed on negotiations told The Athletic,” Rossi writes. “The team and player are confident a deal will be agreed upon and formalized soon.”
Everyone involved in negotiations has kept the talks as private as possible since the 2023-24 season ended, but Crosby is committed to the Penguins and the City of Pittsburgh.
Even if the Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons and haven’t reached the season round since 2018, Crosby wants to stick with the Penguins.
“Crosby, who turns 37 next month, is intent on being a Penguin for life.”
Full details of the deal were not given, but early speculations have predicted a deal around three years and $10 million per season. Since signing his first non-ELC contract in 2007, Crosby has only made $8.7 million against the salary cap.
From a five-year deal that started in 2008-09, followed by the current 12-year contract that is soon to expire, Crosby has never cost the Penguins a dime over that number.
Crosby has always been an affordable player for the Penguins, especially considering the production and success they’ve seen under his leadership. With three Stanley Cup banners, 16 consecutive playoff appearances, and a closing in 1,600 career points, Crosby will go down as one of the greatest players of all time.
Once this new deal is signed, it might finally be time for speculation about Crosby’s departure to end. He’s been committed to the Penguins since being drafted in 2005 and has never wavered from his stance.
