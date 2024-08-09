Watch: Behind The Scenes of Oilers Game 7 Loss
The Edmonton Oilers nearly pulled off the impossible this past postseason. After dropping the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, the Oilers battled back. They won three straight games and forced a game seven, winner-take-all in Florida. The Panthers bested the Oilers, and they had to endure the worst feeling an NHL player can experience.
A few months later, there's no doubting the sting of that loss is still with the Oilers. For the first time, fans are able to see just how difficult it was for the Oilers after that game ended. Their behind-the-scenes program, The Drop, aired its final episode from the 2023-2024 season. The entire episode can be viewed on the organization's streaming site, Oilers+.
One of the most gut-wrenching moments came when the team sat around their locker room following the loss. The Oilers' locker room is silent, their faces are dropped and sullen, and you can easily see how downtrodden the entire group is. After a minute of so of no one saying anything, several players and coaches begin exchanging hugs while forward Zach Hyman gives a passionate speech to his teammates. Bleacher Report Open Ice shared a snippet from the episode.
"Nothing we say is gonna make us feel better," he said. "This is the worst feeling in the world. I hope everyone comes back because this team is f----ing special."
Hyman's speech stands out. He was one of the Oilers' most important players this past season, scoring 54 goals in the regular season and an additional 16 in the postseason. Yet he doesn't rely on his play alone to be a leader. He stands up in front of his teammates during one of their toughest moments and it's evident how valued his voice is in that Oilers locker room.
Despite losing the Stanley Cup Finals, the Oilers remain one of the top teams in the NHL. They are the betting favorite to win the 2025 Stanley Cup and are a near consensus choice by league reporters and analysts. This clip of the team taking in the loss should serve as a reminder and motivation for the Oilers as they try to climb the mountain again this upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!