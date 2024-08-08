Red Wings Coach Addresses Unsigned RFAs
The Detroit Red Wings are eager to take the next steps as an organization. Searching for a postseason appearance for the first time since the 2015-2016 season, the team is hoping their new core of players are ready for the challenge in 2024.
Two huge pieces of that puzzle are defenseman Moritz Seider and winger Lucas Raymond. The only issue is that both players are currently waiting for new contracts with the Red Wings. The pair are both restricted free agents, which means the team owns their contractual rights, They have both been tendered their qualifying offers, but they are each due a significant raise on their next deals.
Despite the two players needing new contracts before the season begins, the Red Wings' head coach isn't worried. He spoke with Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press about the situation and downplayed any major concerns.
"I’m not worried," he said. "It’s all part of it. I’ve had a little experience with this in the past with RFAs. It’s all part of the process."
Seider has put up back-to-back 40+ point seasons, emerging as the Wings' top defenseman. Over three seasons in the NHL, he's registered at least 42 points each year while playing well over 20 minutes per game. He could sign a mega-deal with this next contract.
Raymond exploded last year with the Wings, establishing new offensive career highs in his third NHL season. His 31 goals last year were second on the team but his 71 points led the team.
While contract negotiations aren't the purview of head coach Derek Lalonde, he's still in close contact with two of his best players.
"I’ve talked with them two to three times during the summer and we don’t even talk about the contract," he said said. "That’s between Steve and them. With us, it’s just the same message as with the other guys - we want to progress, we want to keep moving, keep building this. Obviously those two guys are a big part of it."
With a little over a month until teams report for training camp and the preseason, the clock is ticking on contract talks for both Seider and Raymond. Even if they don't come to an agreement by puck drop of game one, they have a few more months to hammer out a deal under the qualifying offer. Restricted free agents and their teams have until December 1 to work out a contract, otherwise they will have to sit out the rest of the season.
The Red Wings won't let contract negotiations linger that long for two of their highest impact players. If Lalonde's words are any indication, it's a matter of if not when Seider and Raymond get paid.
