Jets Top Prospect to Take Major Steps
The Winnipeg Jets have struggled to reach their potential, with first-round playoff exits in each of the last two seasons, but they are looking forward to growth in 2024-25. More specifically, they are hoping to see one of their top prospects take another step forward.
Cole Perfetti saw his name appear in trade rumors involving Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes, but the Jets refused to move from their budding star.
Not only will the Jets keep Perfetti around, but they think he’s only just getting started.
“I think Cole is just scratching the surface,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff told TSN. “Last year, he had a great year. We’re looking forward to good things moving forward with our core.”
Perfetti struggled with injuries in his first couple of attempts at the NHL, but 2023-24 finally came together for him. In 71 games played, he scored 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. In 140 career games, he has 75 points (29G-46A).
Cheveldayoff knows his core players like Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck will lead the way, but he wants to see his youngsters step up. Perfetti should be leading that pack.
“We need some of our younger guys to continue to take steps,” Cheveldayoff said. “And move forward for us to grow.”
Perfetti endured trade rumors and emerged with renewed faith within the Jets organization. The Jets have a number of youngsters expected to take significant steps in the 2024-25 season, and Perfetti should be their centerpiece.
At only 22, Perfetti should be a vital piece of the Jets for many years to come. Due for a new contract as a restricted free agent, Cheveldayoff didn’t appear to worry about a deal getting signed.
Perfetti was the Jets' first-round pick (10th overall) in 2020 and quickly progressed into one of the best young players the NHL has to offer.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!