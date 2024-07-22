Flames Announce Plan for New Arena
After years of waiting, the Calgary Flames can finally say they have a new home on the horizon. The Flames ownership group (Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation) and the city of Calgary have officially announced their plans for, named, and broke ground on a new arena in downtown Calgary.
Scotia Place is set to be a landmark event center for Calgary and will host much more than just the Flames and NHL hockey. The new arena is also expected to attract the attention of world-class musical acts as a centerpiece for the growing culture and entertainment district.
Ice, land, sky, and fire are expected to be notable design elements of the 18,000-seat Scotia Place.
“Calgary has a long history of hosting world-class events, drawing millions of visitors to the city each year, generating revenue for local businesses, and boosting the economy,” Premier of the Province of Alberta Danielle Smith said. “With construction on the Calgary Rivers District and Event Centre now underway, Calgary is one step closer to a revitalized downtown that will bring new energy into the city
Scotia Place will replace the over-40-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome as the Flames' home and bring a new community rink and public plazas to Calgary.
Scotia Place is expected to cost around $926 million in total, with most of the coverage coming from the municipal level.
The Saddledome broke ground in 1981 and completed construction in 1983. It is the second oldest arena in the NHL. The Flames have called the Saddledome home ever since it opened in 1983.
“I think it’ll be great for the city," Flames all-time great Jarome Iginla said. "It’ll be really good for the team and the players that are there, too.”
Calgary and the Saddledome played host to the 1988 Winter Olympics. The Soviet Union won their seventh gold medal at the Saddledome, defeating Finland in the Final. Team Canada did not medal in 1988, finishing in fourth place.
The Flames won the Stanley Cup in 1989 but won on the road against the Montreal Canadiens.
Scotia Place is scheduled to open in 2027, and the old Saddledome will be torn down.
