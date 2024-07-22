2025 NHL Draft Prospects to Watch
The 2024 NHL draft class was one of the more talented ones in recent memory. Macklin Celebrini, the number one pick, is the top prospect in the game. He should elevate the San Jose Sharks from the basement of the Pacific Division.
It's going to be hard for the 2025 class to measure up, but there is plenty of talent there. Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing names headlining the next NHL draft class.
James Hagens
The gem of next year's class is James Hagens. As a 17 year-old playing with the United States National Team Development Program last season, he led the team in scoring. Putting up better numbers than players like 2024 first-round pick and linemate Cole Eiserman.
What sets Hagens apart is his hockey IQ. His offensive skillset is incredible and highlight reel-worthy, but it’s his understanding of the game that makes him so deadly.
He is always in control of the game when he’s on the ice. He's a thermostat on the ice, able to heat up the pace or cool it down at his discretion. He sees the play develop and seems to always make the right choice, whether it’s to shoot or pass. Whoever has the first pick in the 2025 draft will select a can’t-miss prospect.
Michael Misa
One of the top Canadian products to watch is Michael Misa. Currently playing for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, Misa is one of the most exciting players in the next draft class. As a 16 and 17 year-old, he recorded 29 goals and 75 points in 67 regular season games and added on an additional five points in the Spirit's Memorial Cup appearance. He also stood out with Team Canada at the Gretzky Hlinka Cup, scoring eight points in five games.
Misa is an absolute demon on the ice. He has an incredible skating stride and fluid hips, setting him apart from nearly everyone else on the ice. He has incredible separating speed as well, propelling himself to countless rush chances.
Misa is also a sneaky offensive player. He can go into a one-on-one situation and beat his defender, but he makes most of his offense happen by making unexpected plays. He sees the open man cross-ice for a tap-in and executes the pass or he floats out wide enough in the slot to become a shooting option.
Hagens has the number one selection wrapped up unless something drastic happens, but Misa is a sure fire top-10 pick in next year's draft.
Ivan Ryabkin
One of the top international prospects this upcoming season is Ivan Ryabkin. The Russian forward played the past year in the KHL's junior league, the MHL, and he absolutely dominated. He scored 24 goals and 58 points in 44 regular season games with MHK Dynamo Moscow.
He's one of the younger players in this class, as he'll turn 18 approximately one month before the 2025 draft, but that doesn't change how intriguing his potential is.
Ryabkin is a do-it-all player in the offensive zone. He wants the puck on his stick and he wants to shoot, but he's savvy and developed in all areas of offense and can contribute however you need him to. His stick handling is smooth and effortless and he has a cannon of a shot. Being the go-to option has limited his opportunities to feed his teammates, with everyone constantly looking to give him the puck.
He's a few years away from playing in North America and NHL, but he has the tools to be a top-line winger once he gets there. He's a likely top-five pick in 2025.
Jakob Ihs-Wozniak
Anton Frondell is another international player receiving a ton of attention, and justifiably so. But a player that could shoot up the rankings this season is Jakob Ihs-Wozniak. The 6'3 forward is a long and rangy winger who deserves more attention.
This past season playing in the SHL's top junior league, Ihs-Wozniak broke the record for scoring with 22 goals and 50 points in 36 games, 11 more points than the more highly touted Frondell. The previous record was held by current NHL players Lucas Raymond, who scored 48 points prior to his draft year.
Ihs-Wozniak is incredibly poised on the ice. He uses his size and reach to his advantage, he has solid speed, and he excels playing with other talented players. Just take a look at the chemistry he and Frondell showed off at this past season's under-17 World Hockey Challenge.
He'll have to add on to his tall frame and be more assertive in order to put up the same point totals in the NHL. That doesn't seem to be a huge concern though, as he's found a way to succeed everywhere he's been. He might not receive the same attention throughout the upcoming season, but make no mistake, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak is a stud of a prospect.
