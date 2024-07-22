Two 2024 Draft Picks Are NHL Ready
The process of making the NHL is usually much longer than that of most sports. Especially through the draft, it’s become rare that an 18-year-old can get drafted and then lace up for their first NHL appearance only a few months later.
Whether it’s more time to stew with their junior team, the need for more development, or a commitment to an NCAA school, NHL teams won’t usually see their draft picks break the league for a few years.
Despite the usual expected process, every draft produces a handful of top prospects who immediately appear NHL-ready. Will the start of the 2024-25 season see the NHL debut of multiple first-round draft picks?
Multiple debuts at the start of the season seem unlikely. According to NHL.com, only two of the 32 first-round picks have the expectation of competing for an NHL role.
First overall pick of the San Jose Sharks, Macklin Celebrini, and second overall pick from the Chicago Blackhawks, Artyom Levshunov, are projected to play in the NHL or AHL in 2024-25.
Daily Faceoff already lists Celebrini as the Sharks’ top-line center. Listed between Fabian Zetterlund and newcomer Tyler Toffoli, the expectations for Celebrini are already sky-high.
The Sharks signed Celebrini to his entry-level contract, officially pulling him away from Boston University after one season. Of course, Celebrini has to earn his spot on the Sharks roster, but the odds lean in his favor.
San Jose isn’t too deep at the center position as they continue a deep rebuild, but Celebrini is expected to be the centerpiece of a bright future. The Sharks are already selling Celebrini jerseys, adding even more fuel to the fire that he is ready for the big show.
While it’s likely Celebrini is NHL-ready, it’ll be tough for Levshunov to take the same path.
Levshunov must earn his spot if he plans to reach the NHL this season. The Blackhawks added NHL names to their defensive group through free agency. Alec Martinez and T.J. Brodie bring a veteran element that Chicago seeks to usher in their young future stars like Levshunov.
The Blackhawks drafted Levshunov out of the NCAA’s Michigan State and quickly signed him to his entry-level contract. The NHL deal will end Levshunov’s college run after just one season, where he took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors.
While the Blackhawks will have Levshunov under their control, his start with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. The expectations are high for Levshunov, and the Blackhawks believe he can be a solid No. 1 defenseman one day; it may just take some growing.
Outside of Celebrini and Levshunov, the rest of the field is expected to return to their junior, college, or European team for at least another season. As 2024-25 progresses, some new faces may find their way on NHL ice, but it'll be slim pickings for opening night.
