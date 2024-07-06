Capitals Forward's Career Could Be Cut Short by Injuries
The Washington Capitals' future appears to be getting brighter, but they may be moving forward without a once-useful piece of their lineup. T.J. Oshie has been battling injuries for a few seasons now, and it remains unclear if he will be able to lace up the skates in 2024-25.
Oshie joined the NHL Network and was asked if Capitals fans can expect to see him on the ice this season.
“It’ll be a matter of whether or not I can get my body healthy enough to compete,” Oshie said. “I’d obviously love to keep playing.”
At 37 years old, Oshie is already well in the ladder stages of his career, but he believes he can keep up with some of the youth entering the Capitals roster.
“I still enjoy coming to the rink every day,” Oshie said. “I feel like I can still hang in there with the young bucks.”
Despite having confidence in his abilities, Oshie couldn’t say one way or the other if he’d be able to return.
“I hope to be back next season,” Oshie said. “If not, though, I’m super happy and proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish.”
Oshie played a massive role in the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup run, scoring 21 points in 24 games en route to the franchise’s first championship. Since then, Oshie and the Capitals haven’t had the same success.
For the bruising forward, the biggest problem has been multiple nagging problems with his back. Oshie has admitted to being stuck on the floor, unable to move due to the severity of the pain.
Oshie is hopeful he can continue to play, but his NHL career appears in jeopardy. He’s contacted specialists for help and is looking for solutions, but time is running out.
“The list is running out on things that we’ve tried,” Oshie said. “I want to be able to come back and compete and not have to worry about injuring my back every four or five games.”
Oshie is closing in on a big career milestone, sitting just five points back of 700. In 1,010 games, he scored 302 goals and picked up 393 assists for 695 total points. If he can get back on the ice for one last season, 700 points and even 400 assists should be easy goals to reach.
