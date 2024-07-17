Hurricanes Avoid Arbitration With Young Forward
The Carolina Hurricanes will avoid arbitration with one of their two players who recently filed for salary arbitration. The Hurricanes made the signing of forward Jack Drury to a two-year deal official.
Drury and the Hurricanes have reached an agreement in advance of an arbitration case. The new deal sits at $1.725 million average annual value for $3.45 million in total.
Drury played his first full season at the NHL level in 2023-24, playing 74 games as a depth center for the Hurricanes. He scored eight goals and 19 assists for 27 total points in that time.
Over the course of his 114-game career, Drury has scored 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points.
“Jack took tremendous steps last season to solidify himself as a key part of our forward group,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He is an extremely hard worker at both ends of the ice who can be relied upon at all situations, and we are excited to watch his continued growth in Carolina.”
The Hurricanes selected Drury in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He made his debut during the 2021-22 seasons. He played two games and scored a goal in each outing.
With Drury signed and no arbitration hearing needed, the Hurricanes have one case left to figure out, which may have a different outcome.
The Hurricanes are still deciding on forward Martin Necas. It is unclear if they will keep him or if he will find a new team via trade.
With Drury signed, puckpedia.com gives the Hurricanes $13.9 million in salary cap space with 21 players on the roster.
