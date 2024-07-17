Nikolaj Ehlers Likely Staying With Jets
Since the early stages of the 2024 offseason, the Winnipeg Jets have been rumored to be shopping skilled forward Nikolaj Ehlers. About to enter the final year of his contract, Ehlers is one of the top names possibly available on the NHL’s trade block.
With August approaching, things have slowed down around the NHL, and new moves appear to be far less likely. That trend hit Winnipeg, as it has become far more likely that Ehlers will stay with the Jets into the 2024-25 season.
According to Fan Duel, presented on TSN, the Jets lead the race for Ehlers’ next team. The Jets hold +125 odds to retain Ehlers rather than trade him. The Carolina Hurricanes have long been the expected dance partner, and they holding second in line with a +185.
TSN analyst Frank Corrado says it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ehlers stay in Winnipeg, and with good reason.
“If you’re going to try and move on from this guy, you’re going to need an upgrade offensively,” Corrado said. “This team needs to find a way to score goals.”
Since being drafted ninth overall by the Jets in 2014, Ehlers has been one of the team’s most consistent offensive producers. Three times in nine seasons (including 2023-24), he’s exceeded 60 points, and two more times has overlapped the 50-point mark.
Throughout his career, Ehlers has become one of the top producers in Jets/Atlanta Thrasher franchise history. In 605 games, he scored 201 goals, 256 assists, and 457 points. All of which fall in the franchise’s top 10.
If the Jets were to move on from someone as productive as Ehlers, they’d want significant offense coming back. That’s what made Carolina look like the perfect partner.
The Hurricanes have been looking to move off of restricted free agent Martin Necas, who has filed for salary arbitration. Necas and Ehlers would be a perfect base for a blockbuster trade between the two teams.
“If they were going to move on from him it would be to get an upgrade offensively,” Corrado said. “If that is not available to them, then it doesn’t make sense to move on from that player.”
There is still plenty of time for that sentiment to change, but as of now, and likely into the season, Ehlers will remain a member of the Jets.
