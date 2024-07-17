Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Jumps on Travis Kelce Party Train
The Florida Panthers are having a summer to remember as they continue celebrating the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. Forward Matthew Tkachuk is adding to the celebration in style by partying with a few big names in the sports and entertainment industry.
Not long ago, a video surfaced of Tkachuk partying with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, and actors Chace Crawford and Miles Teller. In what has to be one of the least expected friend combinations in history, everyone can be seen having a great time playing drinking games together.
The unexpected group came together after participating in the American Century Championship golf tournament. Celebrities and athletes get together yearly at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, and it is more than just a standard golf tournament.
There are also hole-in-one contests, long-drive challenges, and closest-to-the-pin challenges.
Other NHLers who participated in this past tournament include T.J. Oshie and Joe Pavelski.
Tkachuk and Kelce are enjoying their respective offseasons after coming off of championship runs. Kelce and the Chiefs just won their third Super Bowl since 2019.
During the 2023 NFL season, Kelce added to his celebrity status by starting a relationship with pop superstar and arguably the most famous woman in the world, Taylor Swift.
Tkachuk later posted a photo of himself and Kelce to his Instagram story with the caption “Champs.”
The summer of 2024 has been full of Tkachuk celebrating the Panthers’ Stanley Cup championship, and this wild meetup with numerous celebrities only adds to the storybook offseason.
The spotlight is also a familiar spot for Tkachuk as he will be one of the players featured in a documentary series following multiple NHLers around their lives both on and off the ice.
