Hurricanes Expected to Re-Sign Free Agent Forward
The Carolina Hurricanes have been in the spotlight this entire NHL offseason, and much of the attention has been geared toward restricted free agent Martin Necas. Just a year removed from a 71-point season, Necas is due for a big raise on his next contract.
One of the biggest questions, however, was if the Hurricanes were willing to play ball and sign Necas to an extension. Trade talks have popped up since they were booted from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but some cold water might soon be thrown on that idea.
Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said their main focus right now is getting Necas signed to a new contract.
"We're continuing to talk to his agent, trying to negotiate a deal," Tulsky said to NHL.com. "Obviously, both sides would prefer that to going to a hearing.”
Necas was one of the 14 NHLers who filed for salary arbitration and is likely to earn the biggest contract out of that group. Necas will likely sign a hefty deal in both years and dollar amount, and the Hurricanes are prepared for that.
The Hurricanes had two players file for arbitration: Necas and Jack Drury. They signed Drury to a two-year deal, letting them focus on Necas.
“We have put everything on the table from one year to eight years," Tulsky said. "So, it's a question of figuring out whether there's something that makes sense for both sides."
Multiple outlets have reported that Necas is looking for a new home and a bigger role, but with Evgeni Kuznetsov heading to the KHL, the Hurricanes may be able to make a bigger offer.
Teams may still be interested, but Carolina holds the cards. The Fourth Period reported that as many as 11 teams have been linked to Necas, but the likelihood of him moving appears to be decreasing.
The Hurricanes have until Necas’ arbitration hearing on Aug. 4 to make a final decision.
“Arbitration creates a mechanism where if we can't agree on a deal, then a third party settles the deal for us,” Tulsky said. “So, one way or another, it will get settled."
