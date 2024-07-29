Hurricanes Re-Sign Martin Necas
The Carolina Hurricanes finally have an answer to their biggest offseason question. After months of speculating and negotiating, the Hurricanes and restricted free agent forward Martin Necas have worked out a new deal keeping him in Carolina. The two sides were scheduled to have an arbitration meeting to figure out the deal, but this contract negates that need.
The Hurricanes shared the news via social media, but didn't include any contract information. Immediately after the release, league insiders quickly chimed in on the financial details.
According NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the deal is a short-term one. The 25-year-old signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Hurricanes. He will carry an average annual value of $6.5 million for the next two seasons and be a critical piece of the team's top-six forward group.
Martin Necas was drafted by the Hurricanes with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. After a handful of games during the 2018-2019 season, Necas made the team full-time the following year. As a rookie he scored 16 goals and added 20 assists over 64 games, making a strong impression.
He's improved his game greatly over the last two seasons. In 2022-2023, he posted his current career best numbers, with 28 goals and 71 points while playing in all 82 games. This past season was a slight step back, but he still managed 24 goals and 53 points in 77 games.
Where he's really made his mark is in the postseason. Over 59 career playoff games, he already has 11 goals and 30 points. This past year, he had nine points in 11 playoff games, and he looked like a player the Canes could rely heavily on going forward.
The deal gives the team and Necas two seasons to contend for a Stanley Cup before he likely prices himself out of town. In the next two years, Necas will be playing through two of his prime-age years, and the Hurricanes are hoping he plays his best hockey in Carolina during that time.
