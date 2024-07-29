Blackhawks Re-Sign Two Defensemen
The Chicago Blackhawks have re-signed defensemen Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier to one-year, two-way contracts, the team announced Monday. Both deals carry a $775,000 cap hit at the NHL level.
Phillips, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has appeared in 53 games for Chicago over the past three seasons, recording 11 points (one goal, 10 assists). Last season, the 22-year-old posted career-highs with 33 games played and six points (all assists).
The Barrie, Ontario native has also spent significant time with the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago's AHL affiliate, since being drafted. Phillips has accounted for 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) in 171 regular season games with Rockford, as well as seven points (one goal, six assists) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games.
Crevier, a 2020 seventh-round pick, made his NHL debut last season, recording three assists in 24 games. The towering 6-8, 228-pound defenseman has also appeared in 103 games with the IceHogs over the past two seasons, notching 16 points (three goals, 13 assists). Crevier, a Quebec City native, also appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford last season.
Chicago has shored up its defense this offseason, signing Alec Martinez and T.J. Brodie to form its new third pairing. Even if they aren't full time players, Phillips and Crevier should both get a good amount of NHL playing time this season as they continue to develop their games.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!