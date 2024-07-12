Hurricanes Stormy Offseason Continues
The Carolina Hurricanes knew this offseason would yield changes. The team was full of pending free agents, and the organization knew they wouldn't retain them all.
What the Hurricanes might not have expected is the complete overhaul their roster has undergone. Out are Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainen, Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei, and Stefan Noesen, five players who were critical pieces of their postseason run. Replacing them are Sean Walker, Shayne Gostisbehere, Tyson Jost, William Carrier, and Jack Roslovic.
While new General Manager Eric Tulsky made some impressive and shrewd moves to reinforce his depleted roster, this offseason has been a net loss for the Canes. During the team's recent prospect development camp, Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour discussed the changes and all they come with.
“You get attached to the guys, especially when we’ve had them for a long time,” he said. “It was hard, I’ll be honest. It was hard to watch guys walk out of here. I understand it. It’s a business. They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do. But it’s also exciting because you get a whole new group of guys coming in, and maybe some of these young guys will crack the lineup and you get to watch them grow. It’s just the evolution of it."
Brind'Amour's words are an incredibly diplomatic approach to the Hurricanes' offseason. He handles the questions with grace, but you can read through the lines. The Canes took a huge hit this offseason. They lost offensive firepower and two of their best defensemen. Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere are strong players in their own right, but they pale in comparison to Skjei and Pesce. Brind'Amout knows that and also knows how large a challenge he and his team face in 2024.
The Hurricanes still have Stanley Cup ambitions, despite the roster turnover. That's why Tulsky didn't rest on his laurels after watching several high-profile players walk away in free agency. Still, the moves he made don't move the needle enough to make this team a contender. Tulsky isn't worried, however, believing the team has plenty of time to keep improving.
“There is plenty of time between now and training camp to adjust the roster,” he said. “We plan to keep exploring all of our options. We have some ideas in mind that we are still actively pursuing. There are a lot of teams right now that are trying to figure out how they can get out of contracts very similar to the ones being signed."
For the team's sake, Tulsky better be right. Otherwise, this stormy offseason will continue into a rough regular season for the Hurricanes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!