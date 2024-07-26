Blue Jackets Attempting to Trade Star Forward
The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the midst of great change. After an incredibly disappointing season in 2023, the organization cleared house, signed center Sean Monahan to a huge contract, and rebuilt their coaching staff and management teams
They just hired a new head coach, bringing in Dean Evason. He was hired by newly appointed president of hockey operations Don Waddell, fresh off a very successful tenure with the Carolina Hurricanes.
One of the Waddell's largest tasks remaining this offseason is finding a resolution to the Patrik Laine situation. The forward is currently in the NHLPA's player assistance program, with hopes that he will exit in time for the upcoming season. Waddell recently joined TSN1050 to discuss the latest in Columbus hockey and the latest on Laine's health.
"His progress I keep hearing is very positive," he said. "That he's going to be out of the program. Unfortunately, as a team, you don't get much information from doctors. I get most of my information from the agent."
Whenever he is ready to play, Laine wants it to be for another organization. The Blue Jackets are aware of his wishes to play for another team and they are trying to oblige his request. According to Waddell though, all options are still on the table.
"We will look at when the time comes, which hopefully is very soon, all the options," he said. "I can't rule out any options even returning here, because it takes two teams and two parties to make a trade, and if there's not a trade that makes any sense to us, then we have to just deal with what reality is. Andy Scott (Laine's Agent) told him multiple times that we will make sure that we look at everything and know the situation, we know Patrik's feelings, and if we can find the right fit, certainly we will do that, but if not, we'll have to just deal with it."
The situation appears to be in a holding pattern until Laine exits the program. It's easy to believe that there will be suitors for the 26-year-old winger. For all of his struggles off the ice, he's managed to score 204 career goals in 408 NHL games. If the Blue Jackets want to part ways with Laine, they should be able to do so before the upcoming season begins. The bigger question seems to be whether or not the Jackets can get a satisfactory return for one of the league's most intriguing goal scorers.
