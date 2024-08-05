Oilers Defenseman Could be Traded Before Season
The Edmonton Oilers have already made noticeable improvements to their roster to take that one last step that can win them the Stanley Cup. They’ve already added Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson to their forward group, but could they still move moves to their blue line?
With the 2024-25 season approaching, the Oilers still have a pair of important restricted free agents to sign but no salary cap space to add new contracts. This leaves the possibility open that they will be busy in the trade market.
Who could be the odd man out? Defenseman Cody Ceci looks like the most likely option. The belief is that the Oilers will need $3 million to get a pair of restricted free agents signed, and Ceci holds a $3.25 million cap hit.
Lyle Richardson on Bleacher Report places Ceci seventh on his NHL trade board for the month of August. Richardson says the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Utah Hockey Club could be favorable trade destinations.
Ceci is a 30-year-old right-shot defenseman who doesn’t have any sort of trade protection in his contract. He’s a movable player who certain teams would surely like to take a crack at.
The veteran defender doesn’t possess many high-powered qualities, but if given the right role, Ceci should succeed.
Ceci has had a positive +/- in each of the last five seasons while playing in a bottom-pairing role. His career high came with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020-21 when he held a +18.
In 786 career games, Ceci has 211 points (48G-163A) and seems to thrive in the right roles with the right talent in front of him.
With just one year left on his current contract, this is the perfect time for the Oilers to trade Ceci and free up that much-needed cap space.
