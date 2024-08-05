Kraken Can Expect Improvement From Key Center
The 2024-25 season must be a breakout year for Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright. Heading into his third season with the organization, Wright looks forward to finally getting a full-time role at the NHL level.
Through the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Wright only played 16 games on the Kraken’s NHL roster. As the fourth overall pick in the 2022 Draft, everyone, including Wright himself, has high expectations for him.
Wright told NHL.com that he’s continuing to work on improving and wants to make a difference this year.
“I'm getting on the ice with good players and good groups,” Wright said. “I'm really pushing myself to be the best I can be and really trying to get myself in shape and ready for camp.”
16 games of NHL experience may not be much, but he’s looking forward to growing from that start.
“I'll be able to bring that to camp,” Wright said. “That confidence and that feeling, 'Hey, you know? I can belong here. I can really make a difference here in this league and have a prominent role as well.'"
In his 16 games of work, Wright has five goals and two assists for seven total points. Four of his goals came in eight games played during the 2023-24 season.
Wright spent most of the 2023-24 season with the Kraken AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He posted 47 points (22G-25A) in 59 games and played a significant role in their run to the Calder Cup Final. In 12 postseason games, he scored 12 points.
The Kraken should expect Wright to finally be an NHL regular in 2024-25, especially with the promotion of Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma. The former Stanley Cup champion bench boss will be behind the Seattle bench and look to bring Wright with him.
"I think this year served as a great opportunity for him to establish himself as a player."
Wright is looking for his chance, and the Kraken should see a much-improved player when he returns to NHL ice.
