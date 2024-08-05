Islanders Legend Endorses New Head Coach
The New York Islanders made a bold choice when they hired Patrick Roy as their head coach during the middle of this past season. After parting ways with Lane Lambert, Roy came aboard fresh off of a Memorial Cup win with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL. He hadn't coached in the NHL since 2016 with the Colorado Avalanche, giving many folks pause about the decision.
The choice paid off for the Islanders in year one, with the team going 20-12-5 once he took over and earning a playoff bid. Heading into his first full season behind the Islanders' bench, Roy is confident in what his team can do over 82 games.
The confidence is shared by former greats of the organization like Pierre Turgeon. Turgeon played for the Islanders from 1991-1995, highlighted by a 58 goal, 132 point campaign during the 1992-1993 season. He also played with Roy on the Montreal Canadiens in 1995, so he has some knowledge on Roy as a player and human. Speaking to Stefan Rosner of NHL.com, Turgeon was optimisitic about the team's head coach.
"He’s emotional. He’s got all of his emotions under him," he said. "He wants to win. He was the same as a player. It was all about one thing. He wants to win.”
That winning mentality is something the Islanders could use more of. Winning just 37 and 42 games the past two seasons, they've barely squeezed into the postseason both times. only to lose in a round one matchup. Roy's passionate approach and endless pursuit of winning could be key elements in taking the team from a bubble playoff team to a bonafide contender.
“He's got the passion," he said. "I think he did an incredible job last year. He's not easy. He's going to push you to a place where he wants to make sure you're accountable for what you're doing.”
