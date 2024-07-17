Insider Predicts Short-Term Deal for Rangers Defenseman
When the NHLPA released the list of 14 players who filed for salary arbitration, one of the biggest names was New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren. With 333 career games played, Lindgren is one of the most experienced arbitration-eligible players waiting to sign a new contract.
The Rangers have been mulling over several situations within their lineup this offseason, including what the future of their captain, Jacob Trouba, looks like. While Trouba is likely sticking around, what does the future hold for their top-line defender?
According to Arthur Staple of the Athletic, there have been regular talks between the Rangers and Lindgren. While a new deal is sure to be signed before his Aug. 2 arbitration hearing, the only question remains is what kind of contract he will get.
Staple believes a short deal might be the ultimate outcome.
“Lindgren’s arbitration hearing is slated for Aug. 2,” Staple writes. “So that’s probably the deadline by which you’ll see agreement on what will most likely be a one-year deal in the vicinity of Lindgren’s $3.6 million qualifying offer.”
A one-year deal makes the most sense for the Rangers, as next summer will be busy. Numerous key players, including K’Andre Miller, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Matt Rempe, are upcoming restricted free agents. Superstar netminder Igor Shesterkin is also due to become a free agent.
Anything longer than a year for Lindgren will force the price tag to go up, adding another handcuff to what will already be an expensive summer of 2025 on Broadway.
A long-term deal for Lindgren isn’t completely ruled out, but the Rangers may have to do some magic tricks to make everything work.
Most known for his defensive acumen, in 333 career games played, Lindgren has scored 10 goals and 70 assists for 80 total points.
