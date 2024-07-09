Insider Believes Jacob Trouba Will Stay With Rangers
The New York Rangers have made waves this offseason by looking to trade their captain, defenseman Jacob Trouba. Reports have previously indicated that a deal was in place between the Ranger and Detroit Red Wings, but Trouba used the power of his 15-team no-trade list to stop the move.
Despite high tensions between the parties, Trouba may still have a future in New York. According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, she expects Trouba to be on the Rangers’ roster to kick off the 2024-25 season.
“If I had to put my money on it right now, my gut is he will be on the Rangers opening night roster,” Kaplan told Jay Onrait on TSN. “Even though this was a really uncomfortable process over these last several days and weeks.”
Kaplan noted that the Rangers wanted to be aggressive in reconstructing their roster this offseason, and Trouba could have been a casualty in those moves.
It’s still possible that Trouba will be moved before the new NHL season kicks off, but at the moment, it looks like he will be staying on Broadway. With the likelihood of Trouba sticking around, Kaplan also wonders how the mood in the Rangers room might be altered.
Rangers’ general manager Chris Drury made sure to inform his captain of the plans, but without a successful trade, what kind of mindset will Trouba enter the season with?
“Unless something changes in the next three months,” Kaplan said. “He’s going to come back to this team, and we’re going to see what kind of captain he is.”
If Trouba sticks around, it’ll be up to him and the entire Rangers lineup to not let the summer distract them. They’re coming off a season where they won the President’s Trophy and made it to the Eastern Conference Final.
Drury may be looking for moves and willing to make tough decisions, but everyone must stick together as a single unit.
“This was a really awkward and uncomfortable situation behind the scenes.”
Trouba has two years remaining on his contract at $8 million per year against the salary cap.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!