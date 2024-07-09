Bruins Make Surprising Decision With Starting Goaltender
The Boston Bruins shook up their goaltending situation when they traded Vezina Trophy Winner Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators. With Ullmark's departure, the Bruins net turns over to Jeremy Swayman. The 25-year-old shared the netminding duties with Ullmark the past few seasons, forming the best goaltending duo in the NHL.
Without his running mate, Swayman is looking to take the next step in his development. Part of that progression includes signing his new contract with the Bruins. The two sides went through salary arbitration last season, resulting in Swayman earning $3.475 million in 2023.
Swayman is looking for a pay increase and a long-term deal with this newest contract. The Bruins began that process by tendering a qualifying offer to their restricted free agent. With that qualifying offer issued, it meant the Bruins would pay Swayman at least the same salary next season. So, it was a curious move when both Swayman and the Bruins refused to elect salary arbitration again in 2024.
At first glance, this appears to be a questionable decision by both sides. With restricted free agents, it's become much more common to go to arbitration. These players are often younger and making slightly less than their market value, and salary arbitration can be an effective way to earn a better deal before unrestricted free agency.
However, this doesn't appear to be that kind of situation for Swayman. This could be an indication of something more positive to come. Arbitration usually means that the two parties can't come to an agreement, and an independent arbitrator is necessary to find a resolution.
With both sides opting out of this option, it suggests that Swayman and the Bruins don't need a third party to broker this long-term extension. They must be close enough that they feel it can be finalized between them.
That would be music to the ears of Bruins fans, who are currently in waiting while a deal is finalized. After parting with Ullmark, the Bruins added a respectable depth option in Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo gives the team another goaltender with starting experience, but who can slot into a backup role without any issues.
That leaves the Bruins and Swayman in a position to secure a contract that works for both sides. Swayman is projected to make north of $5 million per season when he signs his next deal. With the Bruins refusing to enter salary arbitration, they must feel confident about the trajectory of their negotiations with Swayman.
