Oilers Named 2025 Stanley Cup Favorites
The NHL is about 11 months away from handing out the 2025 Stanley Cup, but the Edmonton Oilers are already emerging as early favorites. FanDuel says the Oilers have the best Cup odds for 2025 with a +850.
The Oilers fell just a game short this past season, losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers. After going down 3-0 in the series, the Oilers looked nearly made history and crawled back to force a seventh game but couldn’t seal the deal.
Entering the 2024-25 season, the Oilers should feel like they’re in the league’s driver’s seat. They came so close to winning it all despite staring down a brutal series deficit, and they’ve already done a great job of improving their lineup.
Over the offseason, the Oilers have added Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson to their offense. A key face, Corey Perry, is returning for another go, and they still have two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
The contract situation might be foggy for Draisaitl, but there should be a vibe of unfinished business to keep him around.
Returning Cup champion Panthers sit second in the early odds race with a +950. The Panthers were almost on the wrong side of one of the worst collapses in NHL history, but they held on for their franchise’s first Stanley Cup.
The Panthers haven’t made many splashes by adding names during free agency. They have, however, lost crucial players like defenseman Brandon Montour and forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan Lomberg.
It’ll be a tough fight for the Panthers to return to the Cup Final, but returning champions are always given an advantage in early betting odds.
The Dallas Stars (+1000), New Jersey Devils (+1100), and Colorado Avalanche (+1100) round out Fan Duel’s top five.
