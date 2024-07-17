Steven Stamkos Makes Bold Predators Prediction
The Nashville Predators made some of the splashiest moves of the offseason. They signed Stanley Cup winners Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. and dependable defender Brady Skjei to large contracts. It was a series of moves designed to bolster the roster and elevate their chances of contending for a championship.
In order to advance past the first round of the postseason and a go on a run, Stamkos thinks they have to first believe they can.
“We want to win a Stanley Cup. That’s why we play the game,” he said. “I think some people are sometimes afraid to say that and it heightens expectations, but at the end of the day I’ve always been a big believer that you have to believe you can do it in order to achieve it.”
As wonderful as that belief is, it doesn't win hockey games. According to Stamkos, the pieces to win and go on a playoff run are all there for the Predators. A huge reason he decided to sign with the team was because of their Stanley Cup ambitions and how he can add to that.
“You look at elite goaltending, you look at elite defensemen, you look at elite forwards, they check those boxes off," he said. "Then the excitement of free agency and adding the players that were added here, not only for their skill set on the ice but the character they bring into the room, the experience they have of winning Stanley Cups or going far in the playoffs, you can never have enough of those guys as well. The expectation will be to make the playoffs and go on a run. That’s a pretty fair assessment of what this group can accomplish.”
Last season, the Predators impressed despite not having a star-studded roster. They finished the regular season with 47 wins and pushed the Vancouver Canucks to six games in the first round of the playoffs. The campaign was far from a failure, but the organization is ready for the standard to be beyond that. Adding Stamkos and his winning pedigree is a huge part of that.
Heading into 2024, the Predators officially have higher goals. They strengthened their lineup offensively and defensively while also extending their franchise goaltender to a long-term contract. Like Stamkos said, the expectations are not only to make the playoffs, but to make a push for the Cup. That all starts with a belief that they can do it, and then the work begins.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!