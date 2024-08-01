Kings Bring Back Young Defenseman
The Los Angeles Kings are looking to take positive strides after three straight first-round playoff losses to the Edmonton Oilers. Part of those strides for the Kings is locking up key young players for the future.
The Kings recently announced that they have re-signed defenseman Jordan Spence to a two-year contract worth $1.5 million annually, which will run through the 2025-26 season.
Spence set career highs during the 2023-24 season, playing 71 games and scoring 24 total points (2G-22A) in his first full year at the NHL level. As a puck-moving blue liner, the Kings are hopeful Spence can blossom into a top-tier defenseman for a long time to come.
In 101 career games, Spence has recorded four goals and 29 assists for 33 points. At the NHL level, he has averaged 15:40 of ice time per game.
Spence joined the Kings organization as a fourth-round pick (95th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. A native of Manly, Australia, he holds dual citizenship in Canada and Japan. When taking part in international play, the 23-year-old blue liner represents Canada.
Spence was a part of Team Canada’s 2021 World Junior team that took home a silver medal.
When Spence made his NHL debut in 2022, he became the first-ever Australian-born player to play in an NHL game.
In 103 games with the Kings American Hockey League Affiliate, the Ontario Reign, he recorded eight goals and 79 assists for 87 total points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!