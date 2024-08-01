Details Emerge on NHL Analyst's Firing
When NHL analyst Jeff Marek announced he was no longer working at Sportsnet, it was a sad moment for the league. Marek had been with the company for 13 years, been an incredibly positive ambassador and voice for the league, and been a fixture on draft night for the past decade. It was a huge loss, but it was quickly written off as an unfortunate part of the business. He shared the news via his X account that he was moving on after a wonderful tenure with the organization.
Soon after the news broke, speculation began to swirl that there was more happening here below the surface. Now, in a report from Katie Strang and Dan Robson of The Athletic, they have brought more details to light. According to their report, the reason for Marek's departure from Sportsnet was due to allegations that he shared insider draft information with former NHL scout Mark Seidel.
The issue first developed when Seidel correctly predicted multiple first-round picks in the draft on his X account, leading the NHL to question Marek about him sharing information. Strang and Robson wrote that the league acted swiftly after these concerns came about.
"The league was concerned about the potential misuse or dissemination of insider information," they wrote. "According to a publicly available document from the Nevade Gsming Control Board on requirements licensed books must adhere to regarding wagers on the NHL Draft, 'acceptance of wagers which involve a specific player must cease 24 hours prior to the start of the first round. Acceptance of all other wagers must cease prior to the start of their respective round."
The issue seems to be whether or not the information Marek shared with Seidel was for financial gain or for media and communications purposes. Strang and Robson point out in their article that leaking information is common among all major sports leagues, but the problem here is that the proprietary information Marek shared violated the partnership between the NHL and Sportsnet, Marek's employer.
With more information available, this move is a curious one. The NFL, NBA, and MLB have insiders breaking news and sharing secret information regularly and it seems to be an accepted and welcomed part of the league's cycle. In the NHL, however, that attitude is different and it cost Jeff Marek, one of the hockey worlds' most beloved journalists, his job.
