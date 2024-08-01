Devils Make Front Office Additions
The New Jersey Devils are continuing their organizational overhaul this summer as they attempt to return to the playoffs during the 2024-2025 season. The team signed defenseman Brett Pesce to a hefty contract to bolster their defense and acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames.
The overhaul also includes some changes to the team's front office. The Devils announced the addition of two advisors and a coach to help their general manager and goaltending department. Joining general manager Tom Fitzgerald's staff is Chuck Fletcher as a senior advisor and Andy Greene as an advisor. Manny Legace is also joining the Devils as an amateur goaltending scout and development coach. NHL insider Frank Seravalli broke the news on his X account.
Chuck Fletcher brings a wealth of NHL and hockey management experience to the Devils' front office. He served as the general manager of the Minnesota Wild between 2009 and 2018, making the postseason six seasons under his management. After his contract expired after the 2018 season, the Wild did not renew his deal.
A few months later, the Philadelphia Flyers hired him as their general manager and eventually as president as well. He was with the organization for five years before being fired in 2023.
Andy Greene is a former NHL player who was a fan favorite with the Devils during his time in New Jersey. He played 14 seasons with the team and retired from the league following the 2021-2022 season.
Manny Legace is a former goaltender who played 11 NHL seasons. He'll serve as an advisor to the organization's goaltenders and help develop some of their younger talent.
With all of these moves, the Devils are hoping they can find their way out of the Metropolitan Division basement. The lineup is improved and with these additions to their staff, the team is hoping their front office is equally improved.
