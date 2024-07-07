Multiple Teams Linked to Rangers Captain
The New York Rangers could be on the verge of trading away their captain, defenseman Jacob Trouba. While the Rangers pushed their way to the Eastern Conference Final, Trouba struggled and wasn’t overly effective when the games mattered the most.
It didn’t take long into the Rangers offseason for rumors to sprout that the team was looking to deal their captain. Tensions have risen, and it’s important to remember the player has a 15-team no-trade list, but teams are looking into Trouba and his talents.
According to the Fourth Period, Trouba is No. 2 on their summer trade watch board, and four teams have reportedly been linked. The Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks, and Nashville Predators have all reportedly expressed interest.
Trouba has two years remaining at $8 million against the salary cap, making him an attractive contract for the Rangers to dump. Conversely, that’s a significant number for a team to take in.
How would Trouba factor into each of these team’s plans?
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings just barely missed the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and have done some hard work to get themselves over the hump. Keeping Patrick Kane around for another run while adding two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko, the Wings mean business.
Where they need a helping hand, however, is on the blue line. They traded away Jake Walman for future considerations in hopes of making bigger splashes. With no other big additions to the blue line, Trouba could fit in as a veteran option.
The Red Wings would likely have to send away a different veteran defenseman like Ben Chiarot or Jeff Petry, but that may be a move worth making.
Buffalo Sabres
Between Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson, and Bowen Byram, the Sabres might have the best young defense group in the NHL. Why add a 30-year-old bruiser?
Trouba would automatically be the oldest player on the Sabres blue line, giving the youngsters a veteran presence to learn from. Outside of being a veteran presence, Trouba doesn’t fit with Buffalo.
Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks are doing everything they can to add a big name but haven’t landed anything. Where a Trouba deal to the Ducks makes the most sense, however, is for the Rangers.
The Blue Shirts are looking to sell their captain and would likely take a big name in return. The Ducks might be on the verge of trading Trevor Zegras, and a move to New York could do a lot for the budding superstar.
The Rangers could use forward talent who can produce and still has a few seasons ahead of him before turning 30. Zegras has what it takes to be a star, but he may need a change of scenery to see how far his talents can take him.
Nashville Predators
The Predators being in on Trouba could simply boil down to them continuing to take huge swings this offseason. After adding Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei on the opening day of free agency, Trouba would just be another drop in the bucket for them.
