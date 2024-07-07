Top Five Prospect Systems in NHL
The young talent in the NHL is ready to take over. Connor Bedard headlined a 2023 rookie class that took the league by storm. This upcoming season figures to see another wave of talented rookies. Let's dive into what organizations have the top prospect systems in the NHL.
5. Chicago Blackhawks
Even with Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinsky becoming NHL players, the Blackhawks still have a top-five prospect pool. The group is headlined by Oliver Moore, and Frank Nazar, two products of the United States National Team Development Program with immense upside. They also added an anchor of a defenseman in Artyom Levshunov. Don't discount 2023 second-round pick Adam Gajan either. The goaltender had an up-and-down season in the USHL but he's set to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the fall.
4. Minnesota Wild
The Wild would love to surround superstar Kirill Kaprizov with more talent. Luckily the pipeline is filled with promising players. The 2024 NHL Draft was a huge win for the Wild as they selected defender Zev Buium out of the NCAA. He recorded 50 points in 42 games with the University of Denver and looks like a future number one d-man in the NHL.
The top of the team's prospect list is goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. He's manned the AHL net the past two seasons and is chomping at the bit to patrol the NHL crease.
The forward group is also exciting. 2022 first-rounder Liam Ohgren is a speedster with a wicked shot. He's played the past two seasons in Europe in the SHL, but should leap to North America in 2024. Behind him is 2023 second-rounder Riley Heidt. He's a fiery competitor who ratcheted up his offensive production this past season, scoring 110 points in the WHL. The most promising forward is Russian Danila Yurov. The 20-year-old broke through in the KHL last season, scoring 21 goals in 62 games.
3. San Jose Sharks
Macklin Celebrini is a can't-miss prospect for the Sharks, but there are plenty of intriguing players behind him. Will Smith recorded over 1.5 points per game in the NCAA last season and winger Quentin Musty recorded 102 points in 53 games in the OHL.
On defense, they have several players projected to be top-four defenders. Fellow 2024 first-round pick Sam Dickinson is a two-way force and 2023 fourth-rounder Luca Cagnoni is a point-producer and power play specialist in the making. They also recently added a promising defender in Leo Sahlin Wallenius. The Sharks might be far off from their championship window. but there are many players to be excited about.
2. Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks have a flock of prospects projected to be impact players. They made a huge move last season acquiring Cutter Gauthier from the Philadelphia Flyers. He gives them a future first-line winger with 30-goal potential. With the third overall pick in the 2024 Draft, they added Bennett Senecke, an incredible puck-handler with creativity to match. If both reach the levels the Ducks envision, they'd join Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, and Troy Terry in rounding out a vastly improved top-six in Anaheim.
On the backend, they are set as well. Their second selection in the 2024 Draft was Norwegian bruiser Stian Stolberg. He has shutdown defender written all over him, and figures to be an ideal partner for someone like Pavel Mintyukov. Olen Zellweger rounds out the team's best prospects after registering 37 points in 44 AHL games before a call-up to the NHL.
1. Detroit Red Wings
Steve Yzerman must be praised for his rebuilding efforts in Detroit. The Red Wings haven't made the postseason in nearly a decade, but that could change in 2024 with the number of high-level prospects in their system. They have two of my top-10 prospects in the league in Nate Danielson and Simon Edvinsson, but it doesn't stop there.
What stands out the most is their goaltending prospects. Sebastien Cossa is on the cusp of the NHL after developing over the past few years in the AHL. On his tail is 2023 second-round pick Trey Augustine, who excelled in his first NCAA season with Michigan State University.
The group keeps getting better. They added three prominent forwards in the 2024 NHL Draft in Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Max Plante, and Ondrej Becher. Brandsegg-Nygard is a top-six forward in the making, but Plante and Becher each have NHL potential as well. They join Marco Kasper, Axel Sandin Pellikka, and Carter Mazur in one of the deepest prospects in the league.
