BREAKING: Sharks Sign Macklin Celebrini To ELC
The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, to his three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.
Celebrini, 18, was the unanimous top prospect in the class for quite some time. The Vancouver native only cemented that status with an incredible season at Boston University, scoring 64 points (32 goals and 32 assists) in 38 games with the Terriers. He finished second in the NCAA with 1.68 points per game, only behind his teammate and fellow Sharks prospect Will Smith, who averaged 1.73 points per game.
The young phenom earned several awards for his play, most notably becoming the youngest player to ever win the Hobey Baker Award. He also helped BU reach the Frozen Four semifinals, only losing to eventual national champion Denver in overtime.
“Macklin is not only a special player on the ice, but he is a poised, confident and intelligent young man off of it,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said, per the team's site. “His combination of skills and hockey sense is rare, and we are extremely confident that he is ready to make the transition to being a full time NHL player. We could not be more excited to have Macklin locked in to formally join the Sharks organization for the 2024-25 season.”
Prior to his arrival at BU, Celebrini also played one season with the Chicago Steel of the USHL, recording 86 points (46 goals and 40 assists) in just 50 games. He was named the league's Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
In international play, Celebrini represented Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship and led the team in scoring, notching eight points (four goals and four assists) in five games.
The Sharks finished with a league-worst 47 points last season, but now that Celebrini is in the fold, the future looks so much brighter in San Jose.
