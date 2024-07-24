Predators Defenseman Lands Two-Year Deal Through Arbitration
The first arbitration case in the NHL offseason has finally come to a close, leaving the Nashville Predators and Spencer Stastney with a new contract to sign. The Predators and their 24-year-old defenseman went to arbitration after a few months of a contract stalemate. Insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news on his X account.
The new deal is for two seasons. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, paying him $825k at the NHL level and $400k at the AHL level. This was the biggest difference in the negotiations. Earlier in the offseason, Friedman reported that Stastney's camp was seeking a one-way deal only, so this is an important compromise for the player.
Stastney gets what he wants in the second season of the deal, however. The 2025-2026 season will be a one-way contract for Stastney, paying him in the $800k range, per Friedman.
Stastney is entering his third full professional season. The Predators drafted the left-handed defender in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The American-born defenseman played four season with the University of Notre Dame, collecting 63 points over 143 NCAA games.
He made seven appearances in the AHL during his final two season in college, but made the jump full-time to professional hockey for the 2022-2023 season. He played eight games in the NHL during his first year with the Predators, recording two assists.
Last season was his most productive as a professional. He played in 20 NHL games, averaging about 16 minutes of ice-time and scoring four points. He also played 44 games with the AHL club, scoring 20 points there.
