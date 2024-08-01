Analyst Explains Return for Maple Leafs' Mitch Maner Trade

What would the return on a Mitch Marner trade look like for the Toronto Maple Leafs?



If the Leafs do decide to trade Marner, they could get a haul for the 28-year-old, despite his contract expiring after next season. @JamieHersch | @asgrimson | #LeafsForever | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/qPQTKnMuU8