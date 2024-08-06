Rangers Named Favorites to Dethrone Panthers
The New York Rangers battled the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals this past postseason. While the Rangers came up short to the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Panthers, it was another long playoff run for the Blue Shirts. They've been to the conference finals twice in the past three seasons, but 2024-2025 could be the time for them to take the next step.
Recently Bryan Hayes, analyst and host of TSN's OverDrive, joined TSN network to discuss several hot topics in the NHL. One of them was the state of the Eastern Conference. The reigning champions are once again the favorites to rule the East, but Hayes believes the Rangers are the biggest threat to the Panthers heading into 2024.
"The Rangers have a ton of talent and a ton of depth," he said. "They have a good fusion up front of veterans like Zibanejad and Panarin and younger players. Filip Chytil is a really good player who was hurt a lot last year. They have a great top-four defense and on any given night Igor Shesterkin can be the best goaltender in the world."
The Rangers and Panthers had an epic series when they met last. The Rangers got out to the early advantage, gaining a 2-1 lead in the series. After that, however, it was all Florida. The Panthers won three straight to take the series in six games and claim the Eastern Conference title for the second season in a row.
The Panthers are arguably the favorite to win the conference again in 2024, but the Rangers are aiming to knock them off their perch. They have a lineup filled with offensive firepower, a defensive group that is competitve with any in the NHL, and their goaltender is elite. The Panthers remain the team to beat, but as Bryan Hayes stated, the Rangers are nipping at their heels entering the 2024 season.
