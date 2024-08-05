Avalanche Sign Top Remaining Free Agent Defenseman
The NHL is over a month into free agency, and the Colorado Avalanche have signed one of the top remaining skaters. The Avalanche have announced the signing of 27-year-old defenseman Oliver Kylington to a one-year contract.
Kylington is coming off of a tough 2023-24 season but has had flashes of success in his time with the Calgary Flames organization. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Kylington’s one-year deal will cost $1.05 million against the salary cap.
As the days passed since the opening of free agency, Kylington emerged as one of the top names still on the market. In 201 career games with the Flames, he scored 17 goals and 28 assists for 55 points.
Known as a steady hand on the blue line, Kylington’s best year came in 2021-22, when he scored 31 points (9G-22A) in 73 games played.
Injuries and personal matters have halted Kylington’s career on multiple occasions, but he has battled his way back and looks to finally remain a regular in an NHL lineup. After missing the entire 2022-23 season, Kylington returned midway through the 2023-24 season and was chosen as a finalist for the Masterton Trophy.
Kylington was the Flames' second-round pick (60th overall) in 2015 and made his NHL debut in April 2016.
Now a member of the Avalanche, Kylington is sure to bolster one of the top defensive groups in the NHL. Kylington joins the likes of Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and veteran newcomer Calvin De Haan.
The Avalanche are looking to regain their status as Stanley Cup contenders, and Kylington should help them do so.
