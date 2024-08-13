Rangers Hall of Fame Broadcaster to Retire After Season
After over 40 years as the voice of the New York Rangers, Hall of Fame broadcaster Sam Rosen will retire following the 2024-25 season. Rosen currently works with the MSG Network and started calling Rangers games in 1984.
Born in Ulm, Germany, Rosen grew up in New York and started his broadcast career with the New York Knicks before landing his role with the Rangers. Over the years, Rosen’s voice became synonymous with the Rangers and their success over the years.
It was Rosen on the mic when the Rangers ended a 54-year-old drought without a Stanley Cup. His call as the final seconds ticked away in Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks still circulates around the Rangers organization.
“The waiting is over!” Rosen celebrated. “The New York Rangers are the Stanley Cup champions! And this one will last a lifetime.”
Rosen was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016 as the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner.
Over his 40-year career, the 1994 Cup Final is the only Rangers championship Rosen has called. The Rangers did, however, reach the Final in 2014. The Rangers made the Stanley Cup Playoffs 26 times over his career.
The 2024-25 season is sure to be a special one for the Hall of Fame broadcaster. The Rangers are coming off of a President’s Trophy season and will look to climb back to the glory they last felt as a franchise in 1994.
