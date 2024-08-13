Blues, Penguins Swap Picks for Offer Sheets
The NHL is in the midst of one of the slowest months of the offseason, but that doesn’t mean teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues are on vacation. The Penguins and Blues came together for a trade involving only future draft picks.
The Penguins sent a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Blues in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.
That 2025 second-rounder is the pick that the Penguins acquired from the Blues in the Kevin Hayes trade.
This pick swap moved the Penguins and Blues around in the next two drafts, but it opened opportunities for the Blues.
With specific draft picks in hand, the Blues were able to tender offer sheets to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, both of the Edmonton Oilers. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the trade of picks with the Penguins helped make the offer sheets possible.
Seravalli also noted that the offer sheet terms for Broberg are two years at $4,580,917. Broberg’s compensation is a third-round pick.
Holloway’s offer sheet terms are two years at $2,290,457. The compensation is a second-round pick they just received from the Penguins.
If each player had earned a single dollar more in average annual value, the compensation would have increased.
Overall, it was a tidy piece of business for the Blues, forcing the Oilers to make a decision on their players. They have seven days to meet the offer sheets and retain their players or lose them to the Blues.
The Penguins need to take no further action, but their involvement with the Blues may prove vital.
